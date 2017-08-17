CHS Dragon Walk returns; band gearing up for another year

With the start of high school football season upon us, the Clinton Dragons want you to know that there will be a lot going on Friday night when they kick off the 2017 campaign at home against Scott. At 6 pm, a Dragon Walk will take place, starting at the top of Hillcrest near the offices of CPA Jerry Schlandt and ending at the football field, with the Clinton band accopanying them. Come out early and show your Orange & Black spirit.

After the Dragon Walk, the Parrott Brothers Band will also be performing at Dragon Stadium in downtown Clinton.

Speaking of the band, with a busy season of football and competitions ahead of us, the band boosters want to remind you that they could always use a little help getting kids to and from their destinations and making sure that their instruments are working as they should.

Any donation of money to the CHS Band will help pay for the cost of the two buses normally needed to get members to and from games and competitions, as well instrument repair and supplies. The cost of transporting the band to away football games runs between $250 to $500 per bus per game.

Call 865-457-2611 and ask for the Band Director to make a donation today.