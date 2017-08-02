Chesney set to face charges in October

A Rocky Top man indicted on charges connected to the death of his girlfriend in a traffic accident in October of 2016 will go on trial beginning October 30th, barring any further delays.

28-year-old Michael Chesney is facing charges of vehicular homicide, DUI, failure to exercise due care and violating the state’s financial responsibility laws in connection to the October 15th, 2016 crash on Jacksboro Pike that left 21-year-old Kristian Leach dead.

Authorities have said that Chesney was driving the Pontiac Firebird when it left the side of the road and crashed into a utility pole. He denied to police at the time that he was under the influence, but did tell officers that he had been up the previous night “partying and drinking.” Lafollette Police reported that he failed all of the field sobriety tests they administered to him immediately following the single-vehicle crash.

Attorneys have reportedly discussed a plea deal in the case, terms of which were not disclosed, but no agreement has been reached.

Chesney has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and remains in custody without bond at the Campbell County Jail.