Chase in Smokies ends with one arrest, one on the run

A suspect is on the run after a police chase through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday night.

The chase happened Saturday night shortly before 9 pm.

Police say a silver Lexus almost hit pedestrians in a marked crosswalk in Downtown Gatlinburg, but when officers tried to pull the car over, it fled at high speeds.

Gatlinburg police officers and National Park Rangers set up a road block on Historic Nature Trail where the Lexus allegedly tried to run them over. Officers were unable to catch up to the car because it was going over 100 MPH. Police are looking for that suspect.

Officers believe the driver of a different vehicle, a red Chevy Cobalt acted “in conspiracy” with the driver of the Lexus. The Cobalt fled the roadblock and crashed near the Rainbow Falls trailhead. The driver was taken into custody.

The driver of the silver Lexus is described as a potential suspect in a drive-by shooting in Oak Ridge.

No names have been released.