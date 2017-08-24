Charles Terry Webber, age 82 of Clinton passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Charles was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and attended Clinch River Baptist Church with his wife. He was the Anderson County School Superintendent for 8 years and retired in 1989. During his tenure as school superintendent, the Anderson County Board of Education and Charles, planned designed with Artec, an architect firm, carried out the construction of the Anderson County High School, field and stadium and Grand Oaks Elementary School, located in the Marlow Community. Also, during his years of school superintendent, the school board and Charles faced the situation of having a student who was HIV positive identified in August of 1987. They provided a positive learning environment for him until he could be placed at Clinton Middle School for his education and protection. The Federal Court ruled that all school systems must accept students who are HIV positive into their schools. The state ordered the closing of Daniel Arthur Special School for Handicapped Students, so that the children would not be isolated but brought into regular classrooms. One of those students was a twelve year old hemophiliac, who during a blood clotting treatment had acquired the (HIV), which causes (AIDS). Parents in the Lake City area protested his entering school at Lake City Middle School. The principal of Clinton Middle School and Charles informed the school board that they had canvased the Clinton Community and found that citizens and students had no objections to him entering Clinton Middle School. He went on to complete his middle school education and later graduated from Clinton High School. These were a few of Charles highlights during his years of superintendent but there were many more that he took pride in. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Nell Webber; son, Greg Webber; brother, Bert Webber, Jr.; sisters, Odelite Carden, Ulavee & husband Francis Zachery, Zelma & husband Jess Elam, Jean & husband Troy Curnutt.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Webber; son, Terry Webber & wife Sandy; daughter, Suzie Clayton & husband Kip; granddaughter, Christine Copelan, Caitlin Clayton; grandsons, Lewis Webber and Matthew Clayton, Eddie Carden & wife Cecilia; nephews, Joel Zachery & wife Kathy, Gary Curnutt; nieces, Carol Anne Ladd & husband Larry and Dana Peck & husband George.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life to follow. Friends and family will meet at Sunset Cemetery on Sunday for a 2:00 pm graveside. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to, Open Doors of Tennessee, 118 Coleman Lane, Powell, TN 37849.