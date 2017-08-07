Charles Cleveland “Chuck” Green, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2017 at age 87 surrounded by his beloved Tennessee family after a long battle with asbestosis. Chuck has “gone to glory” where he joins his parents Lewis and Lydia Tyler Green; brothers, J.T., Alfred, and Jerry Michael “Mike” and sister, Emma Ruth.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, travel companion and best friend Eleanor Chumard Green; daughters, Alicia Green Fugitt (Bob) of Sweetwater, Alegra Green Spille (Dave) of Florence, KY, Tess Green (Dr. Alan Barnard) of Cranbrook, BC, Dr. Kelli Green (Dr. Glen Gholston) of Knoxville; son, James Green (Sonomi) of Tokyo; brothers, Roy Green (Alphea) of Madisonville, Lewis Green, Jr. (Joan) of Madisonville; sisters, Roseman Kilcrease (Bob) of Dayton, OH, Belva Green (John Dyer) of Dayton, OH; grandchildren, Ashley Spillie, Allison Rex, Wyatt Barnard, Kaito Green, and Sofia and William Gholston Green; great grandchildren, Teegan and Decklyn Ellison and Hudson Rex; numerous nieces and nephews who adored their uncle Charles.

He left high school to join the U.S. Navy at age 17 and served in the submarine service. He later moved to the US Air Force, and retired after 26 years of service. His Navy and Air Force career took him and his family around the world, most notably to Guam and Okinawa, but the siren call of the East Tennessee hills would prove too strong. Chuck earned a BS in Finance at UT, but was an ardent supporter of Hiwassee College in his hometown of Madisonville. After retirement from the USAF, Chuck was finally able to return home to his beloved Tennessee, where he worked for many years as a planner/estimator at Y-12 in Oak Ridge. Chuck retired from Y-12 in 1990 and after retirement he was involved in the DAV (Disabled American Vets) transportation network, where he served as a volunteer driver, going from Knoxville to Mountain Home VA Medical Center weekly for 13 years. He also went to Washington, D.C. to pick up a new van. He was heavily involved with the DAV Chapter 24 where he also served as past commander, and a Lady Vols supporter.

Chuck was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton, and VFW #5156 in Sweetwater.

Chuck was first and foremost a family man, and time spent with the extensive Green clan was his greatest joy. Chuck was an admirable man. His fierce generosity of spirit, sense of fun and adventure, yarn-spinning abilities, natural curiosity, and inclusive nature made him fun to be around.

For many years Chuck and Ellie loved to travel, Chuck could never quite get warm enough, and they spent part of their winters at the condo in Florida, and on the beach at Waikiki on Oahu, where Chuck was first posted in the Navy. They also loved travelling to the Canadian Rockies of BC (in summertime only!) to visit their grandson.

As Chuck’s health declined he enjoyed many contented hours in his “man cave” where he was adored by the neighborhood dogs, and could watch the birds to his content.

The family wishes to thank from their heart the gentle and skilled assistants who cared for Chuck at home during his last months: Tammy, Amy, Crystal, John, Candi and Kent at The Home Option; his amazing and insightful doctors; and the wonderful people, Courtney, Lyndsey and Rachel from Amedisys Hospice. You made his final days peaceful and comfortable in his home. We will never forget you.

The family will receive friends 3:00-5:00 pm, Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Donna Hester and Jim Ern Medley officiating. His military honors service will follow in the parking lot of Holley Gamble Funeral Home conducted by the Campbell County Honor Guard. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 323 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716 or Good Shepherd Clinic, 312 Prince St., Sevierville, TN 37863. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com