Carole Eva Robbins, age 82, of Jacksboro

Carole Eva Robbins, age 82, of Jacksboro, relinquished life on Monday, August 7, 2017 at Physician’s Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Carole was born in Greeley, Colorado on October 7, 1934. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Joe Robbins: parents, Charles Roy and Lela Eva (Armintrout) Ward: brothers, Ronald, Bill and Marvin: son, Billy Joe Jr. and daughter, Sherry Kay Swanstrom.

She is survived by a brother, Wayne (Dee) Ward of Littleton, Colorado; son, Michael Lee (Maria) of Duluth, Minnesota; daughter, Pamela Sue (Bobby) Riggs of Jacksboro; 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren,1 great-great grandchild and scores of nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn her passing.

Married for 63 years, Carole and Bill raised their 4 children, Michael, Billy, Sherry and Pam in many locations across the US and around the world. A true military wife, she loved the adventure of experiencing what the world had to offer with her family. Possessing a true servant’s heart, Carole faithfully cared for family and friends through delicious cooking/baking – including cake decorating, sewing and crocheting. Her strong will to live, unwavering faith in God, and the love and prayers of family, friends, and many supporters carried her through 14 years of grueling Chemotherapy. Even as a child, she possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor. Throughout her life she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her unwavering love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, and laughter, will never be forgotten.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Campbell County Cancer Associates, P.O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN, 37757.

Interment will be in the Campbell Memorial Garden.

Cross-Smith Funeral Home of Lafollette provided funeral arrangements.

