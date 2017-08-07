Home / Community Bulletin Board / Career Coach, Job Fair Wednesday at Oak Ridge Library

Career Coach, Job Fair Wednesday at Oak Ridge Library

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Employment Security Division’s Career Coach will be at the Oak Ridge Public Library on Wednesday August 9th from 10 am to 2 pm. Stop in and let the staff help you beef up that resume, search for jobs online, apply for jobs online and more. For information on the free services provided on the state Career Coach, visit www.getonthecoach.tn.gov.

While the Career Coach is in the parking lot of the Oak Ridge Library on Wednesday, People Ready, a temp service, will be conducting on-the-spot interviews for several temp- to permanent opportunities in Anderson, Blount, Knox and Sevioer counties in fields including assembly & production; recycling & waste collection; general labor; dishwashers; banquet servers; construction and carpentry work; custodial positions and more.

If you cannot make it to the Job Fair, you can apply online at www.peopleready.com.

For information on Wednesday’s Job Fair and Career Coach visit, call the Oak Ridge Public Library at 865-425-3455 or email CircLib@oakridgetn.gov.

