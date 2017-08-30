Home / Local News / Car vs. bicycle sends one to hospital

Car vs. bicycle sends one to hospital

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

A 19-year-old man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a car vs. bicycle collision in Lafollette.

The incident happened on South 5th Street near the former home of West Lafollette Elementary School at around 1:30 when the northbound bicyclist and the southbound car collided, throwing the rider off his bike.

The man, whose name had not been released as of the time this report was filed, was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar for treatment of a head injury. No charges were filed. As we receive more information, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

UWAC awards grants

The United Way of Anderson County awarded nearly $50,000 in grants to local nonprofits as …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved