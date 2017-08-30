Car vs. bicycle sends one to hospital

A 19-year-old man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a car vs. bicycle collision in Lafollette.

The incident happened on South 5th Street near the former home of West Lafollette Elementary School at around 1:30 when the northbound bicyclist and the southbound car collided, throwing the rider off his bike.

The man, whose name had not been released as of the time this report was filed, was flown to UT Medical Center by Lifestar for treatment of a head injury. No charges were filed. As we receive more information, we will pass it along to you.