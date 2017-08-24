Car hits two storefronts in Jackson Square

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a car crashed into two businesses in Oak Ridge’s historic Jackson Square on Sunday, causing interior and exterior damage.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 1:30 pm Sunday.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said the crash injured the driver, who was taken by ambulance to Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge for treatment of their injuries, the extent and severity of which are unknown.

No other injuries were reported.

The two damaged businesses are Through the Looking Glass and All About U Hair Salon.

The driver told Oak Ridge police officers that they had lost control of their vehicle in the Jackson Square parking lot, causing it to hop the curb, cross a sidewalk and crash into the two storefronts.

Through the Looking Glass–an antique shop–sustained damage to the front window and main wall. All About U sustained damage to the front door and main wall. Both businesses also reported damage to items inside.

The name of the driver has not been released and Oak Ridge Police say that while their investigation is ongoing, no charges are expected to be filed in connection to Sunday’s accident.