Campbell couple charged with abuse, neglect

A Campbell County couple is facing charges of aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

19-year-old Zachary Crawford is facing abuse charges while 20-year-old Danielle Hale faces neglect charges following an investigation by Jacksboro Police.

Last week, officers went to Hale’s home to conduct a welfare check on her 5-year-old daughter and reported severe bruising on the little girl’s body.

While being questioned, Crawford, identified as Hale’s boyfriend, allegedly admitted to abusing the girl by slapping her, striking her with a rider’s crop, biting her and choking her with his legs over the course of about a week. Investigators say that Hale was aware of the abuse and had even asked Crawford to stop at one point, but continued to leave the girl in his care.

The couple is being charged under “Haley’s Law,” named after a 10-year-old Tennessee girl who was kidnapped and murdered several years ago, and provides much tougher sentences if convicted.

Crawford and Hale were arrested Wednesday and the little girl has been placed into DCS custody.