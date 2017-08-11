Home / Community Bulletin Board / Briceville VFD holding fish, chicken fry

The Briceville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a fundraising fish fry on Saturday September 16th beginning at 4 pm at Briceville Elementary School. There will also be fried chicken! Everyone is welcome! The price is $8 for adults and $5 for kids.

