Bote, Vosler named Southern League Postseason All-Stars

(Tennessee Smokies) Tuesday afternoon the Southern League announced its Postseason All-Stars for the 2017 regular season. Among the honorees were two Tennessee Smokies players including second baseman David Bote, and third baseman Jason Vosler.

The award marks the second year in a row in which two Smokies players have received Southern League Postseason All-Star honors. In 2016, Smokies’ players Victor Caratini and Chesney Young were named to the Postseason All-Star Team.

David Bote joins the Postseason All-Star Team after an impressive year with the club. The 24 year-old has appeared in 121 games leading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Barons with 121 hits. Bote has also shown a streak of power with 14 home runs on the year, good enough to rank 10th in the Southern League in the home run category.

In Bote’s 121 appearances this season, he has accumulated a .270 mark (121-448) with 64 runs scored, 28 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 57 RBI’s and 47 walks. Through Monday, the Postseason All-Star ranks sixth in the league in doubles.

The Longmont, Colorado native was also named a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star earlier this season. Bote was Selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 18th round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Neosho County Community College in Chanute, KS.

Jason Vosler earns Postseason All-Star honors after the 23 year-old third baseman has showcased his talents throughout the entire 2017 season. The infielder ranks sixth in the Southern League in slugging percentage with an impressive .449 mark.

So far this season, Vosler has recorded a .250 average (107-428) with 70 runs scored, 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 81 RBI’s, and 52 walks. Vosler has been explosive during the 2017 season at the plate, ranking second in the Southern League in home runs. Vosler’s impressive accolades do not stop there, as he also ranks second in the Southern League in RBI’s with 81. The left-handed hitter was named a Southern League Mid-Season All-Star, and the league’s Player of the Week during the month of June during the 2017 season as well.