Biscuits beat Smokies in walk-off fashion for 2nd straight night

(Tennessee Smokies) The starting pitchers for the Smokies and Biscuits controlled things early, but a late blown lead by Tennessee gives the Biscuits their second straight walk-off win.

Zach Hedges would get the ball for the Smokies and looked sharp early. He only allowed one hit through the first four innings, but ran into trouble in the fifth. Back-to-back doubles by Andrew Velazquez and Jake Cronenworth would score the first runs of the game, giving Montgomery the 2-0 lead. That would be the end of the line for Hedges, going 5.1 innings before turning the ball over to the bullpen.

The Smokies’ offense struggled early off of Biscuits’ starter Logan Darnell, managing just two hits through the first five innings. Ozzie Martinez would kickstart the offense in the sixth with a one-out double. Jason Vosler stepped up next and continued his late streak of power, hitting his 21st homer of the season to tie the game back up at two. Yasiel Balaguert would give the Smokies the lead one batter later with a solo homer to left.

Southpaw Tommy Thorpe would come on to replace Hedges, working his way out of trouble in his first appearance for Tennessee. He walked the first batter he faced to load the bases in the sixth, but would get an inning-ending double play to keep the Smokies’ lead intact. Jake Stinnett would pitch a scoreless eighth and Craig Brooks would give up a run in the ninth that sent the game into extra innings. Tennessee would strand the go-ahead run on third in the 11th before Nathan Lukes walked it off with a single to knock in Cade Gotta in the bottom half to give Montgomery the 4-3 win.

The Smokies are back in action Friday night as they conclude their series with the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch to close out the five-game series is set for 8:05 p.m. ET from Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.