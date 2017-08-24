Biscuits beat Smokies in walk-off fashion, 8-7

(Tennessee Smokies) The Smokies’ bats were hot early with two solo bombs in the first inning, but five home runs were not enough, as a Montgomery walk-off single in the ninth would give the Smokies the 8-7 loss.

David Bote and Jason Vosler got the scoring started in the first with two solo homers off of starting pitcher Benton Moss to give the Smokies the early two run lead. Bote would hit another home run in the third inning, scoring Jeffrey Baez, for his 13th bomb of the year to get the lead back after a Michael Russell two-run homer in the bottom of the second.

Chris Nunn would get the ball for the Smokies, looking to bounce back from a rough debut with the Smokies, where he was not able to get out of the first inning. He was much better in this start, giving up two runs on four hits in five innings of work before turning the ball over to the bullpen.

Tennessee knocked in another run in the fourth off of a Erick Castillo groundout and kept the bats going in the fifth, striking for two more home runs. The first came off of the bat of Jason Vosler with his second of the game and his 20th of the season. Ozzie Martinez would hit the other homer to extend the Smokies’ lead to five, making it Martinez’s first home run of the year for the Smokies.

Stephen Perakslis would come in from the bullpen to replace Nunn in the sixth, giving up one run in his only inning of work to keep the lead at four. Preston Morrison would replace Perakslis, and give up three runs in the eighth inning, as the Biscuits cut the lead to just one making the score 7-6. James Norwood would come on in the ninth, giving up a game-tying double to Justin Williams. Andrew Velazquez would step to the plate three batters later and would single to score Williams, giving the Biscuits the 8-7 victory.

The Smokies are back in action tonight as they continue their series with the Montgomery Biscuits. Zach Hedges is expected to be on the bump for Tennessee, while southpaw Logan Darnell is expected to take the hill for the Biscuits. First pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET from Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium.