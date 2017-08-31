Home / Obituaries / Bethany Ann Riggs age 28 of Clarksville, TN formerly of Rocky Top

Bethany Ann Riggs age 28 of Clarksville, TN formerly of Rocky Top

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Bethany Ann Riggs age 28 of Clarksville, TN formerly of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017 in Clarksville, TN.  Bethany’s favorite place to visit was Norris Dam.  She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Hicks; and grandparents, Everette and Judy Rose.

Bethany is survived by her father, Fred Hicks; husband, Adam Riggs of Rocky Top, TN; children, Taylor Riggs, Skylah Riggs, Adam Nathanielle Riggs, Derick Riggs, and Haley Riggs; brother, Christopher Hicks of Halls, TN; aunt, Melissa Wells of Oak Ridge, TN; uncle, Larry Goodman of Oak Ridge, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bethany’s family will have a memorial service for her at a later date.  Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

http://jonesmortuaryllc.com/

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Briton Pierce Leinart, Jr., age 86, of Kingston

Briton Pierce Leinart, Jr., age 86, of Kingston, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved