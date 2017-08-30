Barons blank Smokies, 7-0, even series

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies fell to the Birmingham Barons 7-0 on Tuesday night, making the series even at two games apiece.

Duane Underwood Jr. got the ball for Tennessee as he went six innings giving up nine hits and four earned runs. Preston Morrison would come in for relief duties in the seventh to close out the game for the Smokies. Underwood Jr. would pick up his sixth loss on the season bringing his record to 13-6 on the year.

Birmingham mustered 12 hits on the evening against Tennessee in game four of the series. Nick Basto got the scoring started for the Barons when he hit an RBI double to score Mason Robbins in the bottom of the first inning. One inning later in the bottom of the second, Zack Collins would score on an Ozzie Martinez error. One batter later Hunter Jones would hit a two-RBI double to score Kenny Barnum and Danny Mendick to extend the Barons lead to 4-0. Eloy Jimenez would then hit a single to left field with two outs to score Hunter Jones to close the scoring in the second, and put the Barons up 5-0 over the Smokies.

In the bottom of the third inning, Trey Michalczewksi hit an RBI single to score Courtney Hawkins, which would put the Barons up 6-0. The scoring would subside until the bottom of the seventh when Hawkins would ground into a double play that would score Hunter Jones to add to the Barons lead and give them the 7-0 victory. The Smokies’ offense managed just five hits and the defense would commit two errors on the night.

Brannon Easterling would get the start for Barons. Easterling pitched six innings of four-hit baseball while giving up no runs. Easterling would earn the win on the night. Jace Fry and Robinson Leyer would come in for the final three innings of relief for the Barons to put the Smokies away.

The Smokies are back in action tonight for game five of the series with the Birmingham Barons. Zach Hedges is expected to be on the bump for Tennessee with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET from Regions Stadium.