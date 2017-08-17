Home / Community Bulletin Board / Barker to hold meet-the-candidate event

Barker to hold meet-the-candidate event

Jim Harris

(Submitted) The McCarty Family, Colon, Joe, Marvin “Doc” and Ann McCarty-Derryberry will be hosting a “Meet the Candidate” event for Russell Barker, Republican Candidate for Anderson County Sheriff. The event will be held in Oak Ridge on Thursday August 31, 2017 at the Wildcat Den located at 102 Robertsville Road from 6-8 p.m. The event is open to the public with refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres being served. For more information please call (865) 457-4947.

