Balaguert named SL Player of the Week

(Tennessee Smokies) Yasiel Balaguert has been named the Southern League Player of the Week after an impressive hitting display to finish out the month of July and begin August. Balaguert is now the third Smokies player to earn this honor in 2017, as Ian Rice was named the Southern League Player of the week earlier in the year during the month of May, and Jason Vosler earned the honors during the month of June.

Yasiel Balaguert added one homerun to his season total, making it 12 during the 2017 campaign. After the stellar week, Balaguert now has a .255 batting average with 12 home runs, 98 hits and 61 runs batted in. Balaguert ranks fourth in the Southern League in RBI’s for the 2017 season.

During the week of July 31 Balaguert was left hitless during a game just once, posting a very impressive .423 batting average throughout the week.

Yasiel Balaguert’s weekly numbers

11-26 (.423 average)

2 Doubles

1 Home Run

4 Runs

3 RBI’s

2 Walks

3 Strikeouts