Obituaries

Audrey Faye Smith, age 53 of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, August 09, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on June 12, 1964 to Cage L. and Glenna Vickery Braden in Lake City. She was a loving and hard working mother. Her favorite hobbies included knitting, reading, and she also loved animals. She was of the Baptist faith and will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by father, Cage Braden.
She is survived by:
Children……………………………………Emily Smith
                                                                Trenton Smith
Brother…………………………………….Darrell Braden
Mother…………………………………….Glenna Braden
Many nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

