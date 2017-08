There will be an Arts & Crafts Fair to benefit the Potter House Fellowship’s Najavo Mission Trip 2017 on Saturday August 12th from 9 am to 4 pm at 211 Patton Lane in Harriman,

Featured items include homemade apple jelly/butter; quilting; hand and body scrubs; hand-crafted wreaths; woodworking crafts; and several artists displaying their finest works. There will also be a raffle for a guitar autographed by Vince Gill and baked goods will be sold as well.