Arts & Antiques returns to Jackson Square

Arts and Antiques in Oak Ridge’s historic Jackson Square this Saturday will feature vintage and antique cars, chalk art and crafts, arts and antiques, food and the Oak Ridge Farmers Market, storytellers and authors, and a book exchange and the movie “The Pagemaster.”

There are two separate rounds of activities. Both will be in Jackson Square in central Oak Ridge.

The first round of activities, Arts and Antiques in the Square, is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will feature the Fast ‘N Classy Car Club, which is bringing vintage, antique, and new cars that are “fast and classy.” Also as part of the activities, Jackson Square merchants have partnered with the Oak Ridge Rotary Club to promote the upcoming Street Chalk Festival. Sponsors and artists can come and register for that festival in advance on Saturday, said Linda Johnston, owner of Through the Looking Glass in Jackson Square. Artists will be doing chalk art in the square on Saturday, Johnston said. Arts and Antiques will also include arts and crafts vendors, the Oak Ridge Farmers Market in the parking lot on the north side of Broadway Avenue, the Jackson Square shops, and food, including funnel cake, Johnston said.

The second round of activities, Movies in the Square, will start later that afternoon with a book exchange, where people can bring a book and get one in return. There will be storytellers, where nonprofit organizations will read, and crafts, including hands-on reading-related activities for children. Local authors will be there to promote books. There will also be food vendors.

At about 8:30 p.m., or when it gets dark, the movie “The Pagemaster” will be shown outdoors. People will be able to watch from the sloping hillside above the Farmers Market parking lot. Johnston encouraged people to bring blankets and friends. Coolers won’t be allowed, she said.

This is the second year for the monthly Arts and Antiques in the Square. Upcoming events, on the last Saturday of each month, are the Sound of Music on September 30 and the Tri Wizard Tournament on October 28.