Ann Norman Heatherly, 68, of Claxton

Ann Norman Heatherly, 68, of Claxton, TN passed away Wednesday, August 2nd. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and Mimi. She was preceded in death by her father, L.H. (Harold) Norman.

 

She loved her family and will be greatly missed by her mother, Marie Norman; her husband, James Heatherly; her daughters Jessica Zody (Bill) and Jamie Blevens (Jeff); her grandchildren, Garrett and Tara Zody, and Jacey, Jorja, and James Blevens; and her brother, Wayne Norman. The family asks that you remember her laughter, stories, and craziness.

 

A private celebration of life will be held in Clinton, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Service Center at First Baptist Church Clinton, TN. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

