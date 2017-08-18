Anderson County needs you…for boards & committees

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners and the Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who would like to serve on the Veteran’s Service Advisory Committee. Applicant must be a Veteran honorably discharged.

Interested residents can send a resume or pick up a request to serve form at the County Commission Office, Courthouse, 100 N. Main Street, Room 118, Clinton, posted outside the office door, at the Anderson County Government web site www.andersontn.org or contact the Commission Office at 463-6866.

The deadline for consideration as possible nominee will be Friday, September 29, 2017 at 12 noon. The Veteran’s Service Advisory Committee will meet on Monday, October 2, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. to consider applicants for nomination.

The Anderson County Board of Commissioners and the Nominating Committee are looking for citizens who would like to serve on the following Committees:

Anderson County Beer Board

One (1) member to serve a three year term beginning 09/2017

The Beer Board was established for the purpose of licensing, regulating and controlling the transportation, storage, sale, distribution, possession, receipt and/or manufacture of beer.

Board of Zoning Appeals –

One (1) member to serve a five year term beginning 09/2017

In Accordance with TCA 13-7-205, the Board of Zoning Appeals consists of five (5) members and one alternate. Terms are for five (5) years and are staggered. In accordance with TCA 13-7-207 powers of the Board of Appeals are 1) Hear and decide appeals where it is alleged is error in any order, requirement, permit, decision or refusal; 2) Hear and decide requests for special exceptions or for interpretation of the map or for decisions upon other special questions; and 3) grant variance.

Civil Service Board

One (1) member to serve a three year term beginning 09/2017

In accordance with T.C.A. 8-8-404 thru 8-8-406, the Civil Service Board is composed of three (3) members selected by the legislative body. All members of the board shall be over eighteen (18) years of age, of good moral character, citizens of the United States and the State of Tennessee, must reside in Anderson County, and they shall not hold any elected or appointed office within the county.

The deadline for consideration as possible nominee will be Friday, September 8, 2017, at 12 noon in County Commission Office. The Nominating Committee will meet on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. to consider nominees.