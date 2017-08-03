Home / Community Bulletin Board / Anderson County Broadband Working Group to hold second meeting August 8th

Anderson County Broadband Working Group to hold second meeting August 8th

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

(Submitted, Anderson County Mayor’s office) The next meeting of the Anderson County Broadband Working Group will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. in Room 118A of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. Interested citizens are invited to attend.

Anderson County citizens first met on July 11th to form a working group in advance of upcoming broadband opportunities made possible by newly passed legislation in Tennessee.

Governor Bill Haslam and the Tennessee State Legislature passed the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act that provides $45 million over three years in grants and tax credits for service providers to assist in making broadband available to unserved homes and businesses, in addition to allowing non-profit electric cooperatives to provide retail broadband service.

Guidance has not yet been released on the grant application process, but the assembled working group is preparing Anderson County to be organized and ready once grant guidance and applications are released by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

For questions or additional information, contact Mayor Frank at 457-6200 or via email at tfrank@andersontn.org.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Morgan man nets 23+ years on federal child pornography plea

(US Attorney’s Office press release) On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, Christopher David Grippe, 29, of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved