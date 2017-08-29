ACSD, THSO remind you: ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Labor Day weekend

(ACSD) The end of summer is traditionally marked by the Labor Day holiday, a time for our country to reflect on the hard work of our fellow Americans. The long weekend is typically celebrated through picnics, pool parties, and barbecues, as families and friends enjoy the last few days of summer before fall and winter approach.

Sadly, the Labor Day holiday is also one of the deadliest, with drunk drivers endangering themselves and others on America’s roadways. This year, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to stop drunk drivers and help save lives. The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs through September 4, 2017.

During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.

Sheriff’s deputies will be out in force this Labor Day holiday working with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and our local law enforcement agencies to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death.

As you head out to Labor Day festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. For more information, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org