Home / Community Bulletin Board / ACSD, THSO remind you: ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Labor Day weekend

ACSD, THSO remind you: ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this Labor Day weekend

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

(ACSD) The end of summer is traditionally marked by the Labor Day holiday, a time for our country to reflect on the hard work of our fellow Americans. The long weekend is typically celebrated through picnics, pool parties, and barbecues, as families and friends enjoy the last few days of summer before fall and winter approach.

Sadly, the Labor Day holiday is also one of the deadliest, with drunk drivers endangering themselves and others on America’s roadways. This year, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to stop drunk drivers and help save lives. The high-visibility national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, runs through September 4, 2017.

During this period, local law enforcement will show zero tolerance for drunk driving. Increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the road, aim to drastically reduce drunk driving on our nation’s roadways.

Sheriff’s deputies will be out in force this Labor Day holiday working with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and our local law enforcement agencies to remind drivers that drunk driving is not only illegal, it is a matter of life and death.

As you head out to Labor Day festivities, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. For more information, please visit www.tntrafficsafety.org

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

HSFB Week 2 wrap-up; Week 3 schedule

Dobyns-Bennett 28 Oak Ridge 25: Johnny Stewart threw two touchdown passes and ran for another …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved