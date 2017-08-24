Home / Community Bulletin Board / ACHS Baseball Golf Tourney set for Sept. 23rd

ACHS Baseball Golf Tourney set for Sept. 23rd

The annual Anderson County High School Baseball Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday September 23rd with a shotgun start at 8:00 am. It’s at Knoxville Municipal Golf Course. If anyone is interested in playing or has any questions they can call or text Coach Stooksbury at (865)591-9935.

