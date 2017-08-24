The annual Anderson County High School Baseball Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday September 23rd with a shotgun start at 8:00 am. It’s at Knoxville Municipal Golf Course. If anyone is interested in playing or has any questions they can call or text Coach Stooksbury at (865)591-9935.
Home / Community Bulletin Board / ACHS Baseball Golf Tourney set for Sept. 23rd
Check Also
Squirrel season opens August 26th
(TWRA) Tennessee residents are allowed to hunt without a license on Saturday, Aug. 26 which …