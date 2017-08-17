AC Solid Waste Department to hold Household Hazardous Waste collection event

Anderson County Solid Waste Management and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) are sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection event on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

The collection is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the City of Oak Ridge Central Services Complex located at 100 Woodbury Lane (behind the Hobby Lobby shopping center). This is a State sponsored HHW event and is open to all residents of Tennessee.

Household Hazardous Waste is considered anything that is generated in the household that has a hazardous property. Examples include household disinfectants, drain cleaners, adhesives, pesticides, old gasoline, and pool chemicals. A material is considered hazardous if it is flammable, corrosive, toxic, or reactive with heat or contact with metals.

For questions or more information, please contact Anderson County Solid Waste Management at (865) 463-6845.