Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Senior Center Talent Show Nov. 3rd

AC Senior Center Talent Show Nov. 3rd

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1 Views

You are invited to “Show your Talent” at the Anderson County Senior Center Talent Show at 6 pm on November 3rd.

Young or old, or somewhere in between, if you have a talent you’d like to share for a great cause, contact Cherie Phillips at the Anderson County Senior Center at 865-457-3259 or stop by the Senior Center at 195 Edgewood Avenue and fill out the registration form.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place finishers.

The judging will be handled by five judges to be announced at a later date and each contestant will have up to 3 minutes to showcase their talents.

The emcee will be Anderson County’s own Homegrown Elvis, County Commissioner Shain Vowell, who will also perform before the Talent Show starts!

Admission for spectators will be $5 and concessions will be available, all at the future home of the Senior Center, 205 South Main Street in Clinton.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Eclipse to close schools in Anderson County, Clinton

Due to traffic and other safety concerns connected to next week’s total solar eclipse, both …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved