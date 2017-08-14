AC Senior Center Talent Show Nov. 3rd

You are invited to “Show your Talent” at the Anderson County Senior Center Talent Show at 6 pm on November 3rd.

Young or old, or somewhere in between, if you have a talent you’d like to share for a great cause, contact Cherie Phillips at the Anderson County Senior Center at 865-457-3259 or stop by the Senior Center at 195 Edgewood Avenue and fill out the registration form.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place finishers.

The judging will be handled by five judges to be announced at a later date and each contestant will have up to 3 minutes to showcase their talents.

The emcee will be Anderson County’s own Homegrown Elvis, County Commissioner Shain Vowell, who will also perform before the Talent Show starts!

Admission for spectators will be $5 and concessions will be available, all at the future home of the Senior Center, 205 South Main Street in Clinton.