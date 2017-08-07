AC inmate dies after fall, TBI investigates

The TBI is continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate at the Anderson County Jail after he fell from a second-story balcony early Thursday morning.

42-year-old Brian Jeffery Seeber of Oliver Springs fell from the second floor of one of the housing units at the Jail at around 6 am Thursday and was taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance, where he later died from his injuries. Seeber died the same day that he was due in court for a hearing that could have led to his release pending trial on a lower bond, according to his attorney and court records.

Seeber had been in custody since June on bonds totaling $750,000 on charges that included seven counts of rape and four counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor following a Clinton Police Department investigation.

7th District Attorney General Dave Clark requested the TBI come into investigate the incident, which is standard procedure in cases where serious injuries or deaths occur among inmates. In addition to the TBI, Seeber’s defense attorney indicated Friday his firm is also investigating what led to Seeber’s death.

We will continue to follow the investigation and when more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.