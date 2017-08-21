Home / Featured / AC Commission meets Monday

AC Commission meets Monday

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Commission will meet Monday August 21st at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.

Among the items on their agenda will be the appointment of someone to serve the remainder of Myron Iwanski’s term on the Commission representing District 8. Iwanski left that post to serve as interim Trustee following the departure of Rodney Archer earlier this summer. Four men have submitted their resumes to be considered for the appointment, and they are: David Mosby, Bob Smallridge, Harold Trapp and Nathaniel Varner. Nominations can also be made from the floor during the meeting.

The Commission will also once again consider Mayor Terry Frank’s appointments to the Conservation Board. Mayor Frank has recommended that Christine Dixon, Commissioner Chuck Fritts and Rickey Rose be appointed to serve on the Conservation Board.

The Commission will also revisit a salary readjustment for Senior Center and Office on Aging Director Cherie Phillips to account for her serving as the head of two departments and will also discuss the county’s contributions to volunteer fire departments, including the purchase of new emergency vehicles.

The County Commission meeting begins at 6:30 pm Monday August 21st in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton and will be televised on ACTV Comcast Cable Channel 95 in Anderson County.

