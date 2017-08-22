AC Commission adds Smallridge, adjusts Phillips’ salary

The Anderson County Commission met on Monday night in Clinton.

Among the first items on the agenda was to choose someone to serve the remainder of Myron Iwanski’s term representing District 8 on the Commission. Iwanski stepped down earlier this summer to become the interim Trustee following the departure of Rodney Archer. Four men applied for consideration: David Mosby, Bob Smallridge, Harold Trapp and Nathaniel Varner. After several rounds of balloting, Smallridge received the necessary votes, and was sworn in and took his spot on the podium immediately. Smallridge was the longtime director of the Oak Ridge School system and has led other districts as well, including both Clinton and Campbell County on an interim basis, and currently serves on the Charter Commission. He will serve through next year’s county general election.

In other business, the Commission failed to approve any of Mayor Terry Frank’s nominations to the County Conservation Board, continuing a stalemate that began earlier this year when the mayor found that state law requires her to nominate members to that board with those nominations approved or denied by the Commission. This flies in the face of the way appointments to this board have been handled in the past, which traditionally had those appointments go through the Nominating Committee. Since that time, none of the mayor’s nominees have been added to the Conservation Board as a power struggle continues between the executive and legislative branches of the county government.

The Commission, after much discussion, approved a salary adjustment for Cherie Phillips, the director of both the Office on Aging and the Senior Center, to bring her compensation package more in line with those of other department heads. A lot of the discussion focued on the fact that the money approved for the adjustment (which brings Phillips’ compensation up to approximately $45,000 a year) is coming from a special reserve fund that was set up to accept donations from the public for the operation of the Senior Center. Some commissioners pointed out that if the same level of donations are not received this year, the money for the salary adjustment might not be there in next year’s budget cycle, and expressed concern about where that funding would come from. Commissioner Robert McKamey responded by pointing out that if the money is not there in the budge next year, Phillips would have to do what every other county department head has to and make cuts and adjustments when necessary.

11 commissioners voted for an Operations Committee recommendation that cleared the way for the adjustment and they were Commissioners Fritts, Wandell, Alderson, Meredith, Emert, Warfield, Vowell, Isbel, McKamey, Mead and Yager. Voting against that measure were Commissioners Creasey, Scott, Hitchcock and White. Commissioner Smallridge abstained as the vote took place moments after he was sworn in.

14 commissioners, including Smallridge, voted later in the meeting for the budget amendment that made the salary adjustment official, while two–Scott and White–voted against it.

In other business, the Commission authorized the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to help support the department with equipment. Commissioners also approved a resolution calling on lawmakers in Nashville to return all revenue from the severance tax on oil and gas to the county rather than to the state’s coffers and approved a measure extending the number of days that deployed members of the miltary who also work for the county can be paid by the county while they are overseas.