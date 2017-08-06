6th Annual Dragon Baseball Golf Classic August 19th

The 6th Annual Dragon Baseball Golf Classic will beheld on Saturday August 19th at the Knoxville Municipal Golf Course. There will be a shotgun start at 8:30 am with lunch to be served at 1 pm. The cost is $280 per team and the tournament will feature a four-person, best ball format.

Trophies will be awarded for first and second place; plus there will be a putting contest; prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and various door prizes; plus multiple giveaways for holes-in-one and a free t-shirt.

Sponsorships are also available for anywhere from $125 to $375.

For more information, call Coach Matt Byrd at 865-556-8005; Penny Herrell at 865-599-4218 or Candi Harber at 865-363-7162.

All proceeds will benefit the Clinton High School baseball program.