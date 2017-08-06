Home / Community Bulletin Board / 6th Annual Dragon Baseball Golf Classic August 19th

6th Annual Dragon Baseball Golf Classic August 19th

The 6th Annual Dragon Baseball Golf Classic will beheld on Saturday August 19th at the Knoxville Municipal Golf Course. There will be a shotgun start at 8:30 am with lunch to be served at 1 pm. The cost is $280 per team and the tournament will feature a four-person, best ball format.

Trophies will be awarded for first and second place; plus there will be a putting contest; prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and various door prizes; plus multiple giveaways for holes-in-one and a free t-shirt.

Sponsorships are also available for anywhere from $125 to $375.

For more information, call Coach Matt Byrd at 865-556-8005; Penny Herrell at 865-599-4218 or Candi Harber at 865-363-7162.

All proceeds will benefit the Clinton High School baseball program.

