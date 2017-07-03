XFS: Rookie Byron beats Logano for 2nd straight race

(MRN) Rookie William Byron nudged race leader Joey Logano out of his way seven laps from the finish and kept the Number-9 Chevrolet in front the rest of the way on Saturday to claim victory at Daytona International Speedway.

After Monster Energy Series drivers had dominated the first four months of the X-finity Series schedule by winning eleven of thirteen races, Byron has struck a blow for X-finity regulars by winning the last two: last weekend at Iowa Speedway and Saturday at Daytona … where he moved Logano out of the way coming off the day’s next-to-last restart following a caution that was – ironically – necessitated for contact between Byron and Brennan Poole. Byron qualified third and led a race-high twenty-nine laps in just his fifteenth career start.

Elliott Sadler won the second stage of Saturday’s race and finished second overall. Dakoda Armstrong, Jeb Burton and David Starr completed the top five. Poole started from the pole and rallied to finish sixth after his late-race altercation with Byron.

Blake Koch won the first stage but was sidelined by an accident that saddled him with a thirty-eighth-place finish in the forty-car field.

The race was scheduled to be run on Friday night, but rain halted the action after just 11 laps, and was completed Saturday.

Top 10 Finishers in the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. William Byron (R) (3) 29

2. Elliott Sadler (7) 7

3. Dakoda Armstrong (21) —

4. Jeb Burton (17) —

5. David Starr (33) —

6. Brennan Poole (Pole) 13

7. Joey Logano (10) 6

8. Joey Gase (34) —

9. Brendan Gaughan (9) —

10. B-J McLeod (31) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 15 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 553 —-

2. William Byron (R) 494 -59

3. Justin Allgaier 484 -69

4. Brennan Poole 378 -175

5. Daniel Hemric (R) 368 -185

6. Ryan Reed 353 -200

7. Cole Custer (R) 337 -216

8. Matt Tifft (R) 334 -219

9. Darrell Wallace Jr. 321 -232

10. Dakoda Armstrong 318 -235