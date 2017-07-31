XFS: Preece wins for JGR in Iowa

(MRN) Ryan Preece started from the pole and led a race-high 141 laps – including the final seventy-eight, beating Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Benjamin to the finish and notching his first career win on Saturday at Iowa Speedway. The margin of victory was five one-hundredths of a second with Brian Scott, Brennan Poole and rookie Cole Custer completing the top five. Saturday’s win came in Preece’s thirty-eighth series start but just his second – and final – scheduled outing of the 2017 season. He finished second (to Kyle Busch) earlier this month in New Hampshire but now plans to return to his full-time job on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Saturday’s race included seven cautions, the last of which sent the event four laps past its scheduled distance.

William Byron was seeking a season sweep on the Newton oval after winning there in June but fell short this time around, settling for ninth place as one of seventeen drivers running on the lead lap with Preece at the finish.

Top 10 Finishers in the U.S. Cellular 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Ryan Preece (Pole) 141

2. Kyle Benjamin (2) 5

3. Brian Scott (11) —

4. Brennan Poole (8) —

5. Cole Custer (R) (5) —

6. J-J Yeley (28) —

7. Daniel Hemric (R) (3) —

8. Blake Koch (7) —

9. William Byron (R) (17) —

10. Brandon Jones (19) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 19 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 707 —-

2. William Byron (R) 653 -54

3. Justin Allgaier 564 -143

4. Brennan Poole 518 -189

5. Daniel Hemric (R) 488 -219

6. Cole Custer (R) 474 -233

7. Matt Tifft (R) 436 -271

8. Ryan Reed 424 -283

9. Dakoda Armstrong 388 -319

10. Blake Koch 374 -333