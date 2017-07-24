XFS: Byron wins Saturday at Indy

(MRN) Rookie William Byron passed race leader Elliott Sadler with sixteen laps remaining and kept the Number-9 Junior Motorsports Chevrolet in front the rest of the way – leading a pair of Monster Energy Series drivers to the checkered flag. Paul Menard ran second and Joey Logano third with Sadler and Cole Custer completing the top five. NASCAR had designed a set of aerodynamic-oriented specifications exclusively for the Indy race in hopes of creating more competition and increased passing. It had the desired effect, generating sixteen lead changes, six more than there were in the last two Indy races combined. Byron started ninth, won Stage-1 and led twenty-six laps – including the final sixteen trips around the famed oval. Sadler started from the pole and won the second stage on his way to his fourth-place finish. Kyle Busch was chasing his third straight win at Indianapolis but fell short, leading a race-high forty-four laps en route to a twelfth-place finish.

Entering the weekend, there were five drivers battling for the final playoff spot. Brendan Gaughan, Ryan Sieg, J-J Yeley, Ross Chastain and Jeremy Clements were separated by 26 points from top (Gaughan) to bottom (Clements). Gaughan had the best of it Saturday with a thirteenth-place finish but was followed in order by Sieg, Yeley and Chastain. Clements labored to a 31st-place finish with eight races now left in the regular season.

Top 10 Finishers in the Lilly Diabetes 250

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. William Byron (R) (3) 26

2. Paul Menard (15) —

3. Joey Logano (12) —

4. Elliott Sadler (Pole) 22

5. Cole Custer (R) (6) —

6. Ryan Reed (10) —

7. Brennan Poole (17) —

8. Daniel Hemric (R) (13) 1

9. Brandon Jones (14) —

10. Ty Dillon (19) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 18 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 665 —-

2. William Byron (R) 625 -40

3. Justin Allgaier 532 -133

4. Brennan Poole 473 -192

5. Daniel Hemric (R) 458 -207

6. Cole Custer (R) 435 -230

7. Matt Tifft (R) 414 -251

8. Ryan Reed 408 -257

9. Dakoda Armstrong 368 -297

10. Michael Annett 367 -298