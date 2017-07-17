XFS: Busch dominates in New Hampshire

(MRN) In Loudon, New Hampshire, the NASCAR X-finity Series was able to do the one thing that they haven’t been able to accomplish since June twenty-fourth at Iowa Speedway, finish a race on the day it was scheduled.

Kyle Busch won the Overton’s 200 Saturday afternoon from the pole, in a race that featured a rain delay of over an hour that never threatened to extend their streak of postponed races … The story of the race was the side by side racing action attributed to the traction compound applied to the track, that saw thirteen lead changes compared only three in the same race last year.

Cup Series regulars Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski were the Stage One and Stage Two winners respectively. Ryan Preece appearing in his first X-finity race in the Number-20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota finished second. The Kensington, Connecticut native who raced in the X-finity Series for JD Motorsports last year impressed, he is scheduled to drive the 20 one more time this year.

Rounding out the top five finishers were William Byron, Larson, and Keselowski.

There were three cautions for fifteen laps and thirteen lead changes shared by seven drivers.

Top 10 Finishers in the Overton’s 200

DRIVER STARTING POSITION LAPS LED

1. Kyle Busch (Pole) 77

2. Ryan Preece (6) 2

3. William Byron (R) (7) —

4. Kyle Larson (3) 11

5. Brad Keselowski (2) 102

6. Ben Kennedy (R) (13) —

7. Elliott Sadler (8) 5

8. Ty Dillon (12) —

9. Cole Custer (R) (10) —

10. Brennan Poole (9) —

Unofficial Point Standings – After 17 Races

DRIVER POINTS BEHIND LEADER

1. Elliott Sadler 620 —-

2. William Byron (R) 575 -45

3. Justin Allgaier 530 -90

4. Brennan Poole 428 -192

5. Daniel Hemric (R) 421 -199

6. Cole Custer (R) 396 -224

7. Matt Tifft (R) 387 -233

8. Ryan Reed 377 -243

9. Michael Annett 355 -265

10. Dakoda Armstrong 351 -269