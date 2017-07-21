WYSH’s David Farmer recuperating

Our friend and colleague David Farmer, who you hear weekly as part of “David West: Stars and Stories of the Cas Walker Show,” as well as on the Sunday night “Country Connections” program and through the week as one of our afternoon hosts, is recovering today (July 21st) at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after suffering a stroke Thursday night, about an hour after he got off the air on “Trading Time Primetime.”

His son Danny tells us that his father is resting comfortably and is in good spirits. As far as when David might be back in the saddle again, we do not know and the doctors say they will know more in the coming hours and days.

All of us here at the Radio Ranch want David Farmer to know that we are thinking of him and sending prayers and good thoughts his way. Please join us as we wish David Farmer a speedy and full recovery.