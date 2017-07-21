Home / Community Bulletin Board / WYSH’s David Farmer recuperating

Jim Harris

Our friend and colleague David Farmer, who you hear weekly as part of “David West:  Stars and Stories of the Cas Walker Show,” as well as on the Sunday night “Country Connections” program and through the week as one of our afternoon hosts, is recovering today (July 21st) at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after suffering a stroke Thursday night, about an hour after he got off the air on “Trading Time Primetime.”

His son Danny tells us that his father is resting comfortably and is in good spirits.  As far as when David might be back in the saddle again, we do not know and the doctors say they will know more in the coming hours and days.

All of us here at the Radio Ranch want David Farmer to know that we are thinking of him and sending prayers and good thoughts his way.  Please join us as we wish David Farmer a speedy and full recovery.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

