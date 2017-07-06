Women on the Water coming in September

Women on the Water, a free special event for women who want to learn fly fishing, will be Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

The women’s event, partly funded by a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority, is part of the celebration of National Public Lands Day. It will take place at Miller Island Public Access Area on the Clinch.

Participants will receive instruction in fly casting, fly tying, knot tying, water safety and the insects eaten by trout; from noon to 3 p.m., women will wade the river and fish with volunteer guides. It’s all free, lunch will be included and fishing equipment will be available for students who don’t have their own.

Enrollment is limited and pre-registration is required to ensure plentiful supplies of food and gear—to sign up, contact Melissa Maples-Harrell at tleo2008@live.com or (865) 804-5491.

The Clinch River Chapter’s mission is to conserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater trout fishery and its watershed, through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources.