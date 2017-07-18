Wife, husband sentenced on fraud plea

A former office manager for for an Oak Ridge construction company and her husband were sentenced for wire and mail fraud conspiracy Friday.

Christy Greider and Jason Greider each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in February after prosecutors alleged the couple had made unauthorized purchases totaling more than $350,000 using the company’s and its owners’ personal credit cards. She will serve 33 months in a federal prison, while he will serve 27 months.

Christie Greider previously worked for M-3 Construction in Oak Ridge, where she helped the company’s owners keep track of their personal finances.

Investigators said Christie Greider was hired as an office manager in April 2012 and wrongfully attained credit cards and changed the contact information for them as well. Some of these unauthorized purchases included a boat, pool, furniture, and a trip to Hawaii.

Agencies involved in this investigation included the Oak Ridge Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly A. Norris represented the United States.