Viola Faye Beach, age 74, of Heiskell, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017 at her residence. Viola was born in Greeneville, Tennessee on September 22, 1942 to the late Faine J. Malone and Viola Shelton. She was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Heiskell. She enjoyed puzzles, listening to music, and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents, Viola is preceded in death by her husband, John Gordon Beach Jr., and sister Marilyn Foster.

Survivors

Son Michael Beach and wife Billie Heiskell

Daughter Melinda Watson and husband Richard Heiskell

Sisters Judith Sullivan Heiskell

Lola Rutherford Heiskell

Linda Shedler Florida

Grandchildren Katie and Maranda Beach, Arianah Frost, James Wells, and Madison Watson

Several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 19, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at the Vandergriff Cemetery in Heiskell on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM for graveside services.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.