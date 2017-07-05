Home / Community Bulletin Board / VBS at Rocky Top Church of God July 23-28

VBS at Rocky Top Church of God July 23-28

Jim Harris 1 min ago

The Rocky Top Church of God will be having Vacation Bible School Sunday July 23 through Friday July 28 from 6 pm to 9 pm each night.  

The church is located at 106 Adkins street in Rocky Top, behind Shop Rite.

For more information, you can call 865-387-6590.

