UWAC moves into new digs

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 5 Views

The United Way of Anderson County has announced that it has relocated its offices to 728 Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge.

The offices are now in a section of the former Daniel Arthur building that was recently vacated by the Emory Valley Center. This move, according to a UWAC press release, will help United Way to not only maintain, but further drastically reduce, its low overhead costs, allowing more of each donation to go directly to individuals and families in need.

If you have any questions about the new location or the services offered by UWAC and its partners, call (865) 483-8431 or send an email to director@uwayac.org. You can also visit www.uwayac.org for updates.

