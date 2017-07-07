Two AC fires investigated

An unoccupied camper on a lot in Briceville was destroyed by a fire Thursday night.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a location on a lot in the 800 block of Briceville Highway at around 7 pm Thursday and reported that upon their arrival, the camper had burned to the ground.

The blaze was extinguished by members of the Briceville, Medford and Rocky Top Fire Departments and no injuries were reported. It is unclear who owns the camper. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

A fire Sunday afternoon caused serious damage to a mobile home on Island Ford Road in Rocky Top.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home at around 3:30 pm Sunday and when they arrived, reported that the Medford Volunteer Fire Department was already on scene dousing the flames, which caused thick smoke to pour from the windows of the home.

The homeowner told deputies that her autistic 22-year-old daughter had been asleep and she had walked across the street to visit a neighbor. She said she had been away from the house for no more than half an hour when she noticed smoke coming from her home. A witness tried to put out the fire, which started in the kitchen, with a fire extinguisher to no avail. The younger woman was able to get out of the house safely and no injuries were reported.

The woman told investigators that she believed that her daughter, who requires round-the-clock care and supervision, started the fire in the kitchen due to her “interest in fire.”

The Red Cross responded to assist the family and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.