TVA holding emergency drill at Bull Run Wednesday

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

Emergency responders from state and local agencies will join Tennessee Valley Authority personnel in an emergency preparedness exercise involving the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton on Wednesday, July 12.

The exercise is part of an ongoing series of training drills and exercises at TVA plants across the service area, according to the utility.

The exercise will involve personnel working in multiple locations, including at and near the plant. Residents may see increased vehicle traffic and may hear on- and off-site sirens briefly activated.

