Home / Obituaries / Thurman Gene Ball, age 57, of LaFollette

Thurman Gene Ball, age 57, of LaFollette

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Thurman Gene Ball, age 57, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Preceded in death by father, Charlie Ball; brothers, Herman & Sherman Ball; nephew, Jimmy Ivey; Aunt, Mary Ball; grandparents, Albert & Eula Steakley

Survivors

Daughter: Brandy Williams

Sons: Joshua Williams

George Geno Williams

Brother: James Ball

Sisters: Joyce Ivey

Dorothy Ball Brown

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 pm at Cross-Smith Funeral Home

In Lieu of flowers, memorial may be made for final expenses

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Fritz E. Ross, age 91, of Jacksboro

Fritz E. Ross, age 91, of Jacksboro passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at his …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved