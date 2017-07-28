Thurman Gene Ball, age 57, of LaFollette passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Preceded in death by father, Charlie Ball; brothers, Herman & Sherman Ball; nephew, Jimmy Ivey; Aunt, Mary Ball; grandparents, Albert & Eula Steakley
Survivors
Daughter: Brandy Williams
Sons: Joshua Williams
George Geno Williams
Brother: James Ball
Sisters: Joyce Ivey
Dorothy Ball Brown
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 pm at Cross-Smith Funeral Home
In Lieu of flowers, memorial may be made for final expenses
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com/
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home