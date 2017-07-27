Three women arrested on prostitution charges

Three women were arrested and charged with prostitution during an undercover sting operation conducted by detectives with the LaFollette Police Department.

Police said the operation was conducted in response to several complaints about what they described as on-going solicitation for prostitution. During the operation, three women–Rachell Ann Gardner, Brandy Marie Wilson and Jessica Lynn Morgan–were each charged with one count of prostitution and taken to the Campbell County Jail.

Gardner also picked up charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Morgan was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

LaFollette Police say they plan to continue these undercover prostitution stings in the future and say that while this particular operation targeted prostitutes, future operations will also be targeting those who solicit their services.