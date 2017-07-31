Home / Featured / This week is Safety and Health in the Workplace Week in Tennessee

This week is Safety and Health in the Workplace Week in Tennessee

Jim Harris 43 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

(Governor Haslam’s office) Governor Bill Haslam has proclaimed the week of July 31 through August 4, 2017 as Safety and Health in the Workplace Week in Tennessee.  The Governor’s proclamation coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Tennessee Safety and Health Conference, which starts Sunday in Nashville.
Each year Tennessee workers are injured or die as a result of workplace accidents or illness.  As of today, 21 persons have died in Tennessee this year after they were involved in an accident while working.
The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) regulates workplace safety and health, investigates accidents, and encourages safe working conditions through training.
“Our goal is for people who come to work, to go home in the same condition they came to work,” said TOSHA Assistant Commissioner Steve Hawkins.
Safety directors and managers for Tennessee companies, and from companies in neighboring states, are encouraged to attend the conference and to make employee safety a top priority.
“Making the workplace safe sends a message to those who work for a company, that they are a value,” said Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Commissioner Burns Phillips.  Since 1947, TOSHA, along with the Tennessee chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers, have co-sponsored the Tennessee Safety and Health Conference.  They hold the conference each year in Nashville and nearly one thousand safety professionals attend the event.
Inside the conference’s exhibit hall, companies display the newest safety and health products, as well as demonstrate how they work. Attendees have the opportunity to learn the latest in the field of workplace safety and health during seminars and continuing education classes held during the conference.
“We offer about 60 classes, beginning with the basic classes for a person new to the safety and health field, all the way to advanced classes for people who have been in the field for years,” Hawkins said.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ACSD offers back-to-school safety reminders

(ACSD) Another school year begins Friday, August 4th.  The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department would like to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved