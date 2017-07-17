Home / Community Bulletin Board / The Tenth Annual UCOR Oak Ridge Velo Classic, July 22-23

The Tenth Annual UCOR Oak Ridge Velo Classic, July 22-23

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

The Tenth Annual UCOR Oak Ridge Velo Classic bicycle racing event will take place on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. It will feature the 2017 State Championship Road Races.

The road races will be staged from the East Tennessee Technology Park on Saturday, July 22, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The final road race that day begins at 1 p.m. The time trial event is also staged at ETTP and begins on Saturday at 3:30 and runs for about an hour.

The criterium races, likened to “NASCAR on bikes,” will take place on a one-mile course at the Horizon Center on Sunday, July 23, beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the last race of the day beginning at 4:20 p.m.

In addition to the races that day, there will be a “Family Wellness Festival” that features a family fun ride with 12-, 21-, or 32-mile ride options on the State Championship Road Race course beginning at 10:30 a.m. and a “Kid’s Bike Rodeo” and free helmet giveaway while supplies last.

Volunteers are being solicited to marshal the road race course, drive wheel trucks, help set up race courses, and accompany junior racers during their events. Volunteers will be given special Tenth Anniversary collectible T-shirts. A limited number of Tenth Anniversary T-shirts will also be available for purchase.

Information about the races, Family Wellness Festival, and volunteer opportunities can be obtained at the race website at http://oakridgeveloclassic.weebly.com/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP: Clingmans Dome Road to be closed during eclipse

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials are reminding visitors that Clingmans Dome Road will be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved