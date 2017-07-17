The Tenth Annual UCOR Oak Ridge Velo Classic, July 22-23

The Tenth Annual UCOR Oak Ridge Velo Classic bicycle racing event will take place on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. It will feature the 2017 State Championship Road Races.

The road races will be staged from the East Tennessee Technology Park on Saturday, July 22, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The final road race that day begins at 1 p.m. The time trial event is also staged at ETTP and begins on Saturday at 3:30 and runs for about an hour.

The criterium races, likened to “NASCAR on bikes,” will take place on a one-mile course at the Horizon Center on Sunday, July 23, beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the last race of the day beginning at 4:20 p.m.

In addition to the races that day, there will be a “Family Wellness Festival” that features a family fun ride with 12-, 21-, or 32-mile ride options on the State Championship Road Race course beginning at 10:30 a.m. and a “Kid’s Bike Rodeo” and free helmet giveaway while supplies last.

Volunteers are being solicited to marshal the road race course, drive wheel trucks, help set up race courses, and accompany junior racers during their events. Volunteers will be given special Tenth Anniversary collectible T-shirts. A limited number of Tenth Anniversary T-shirts will also be available for purchase.

Information about the races, Family Wellness Festival, and volunteer opportunities can be obtained at the race website at http://oakridgeveloclassic.weebly.com/.