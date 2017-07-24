Home / Featured / Thanks for asking! David Farmer improving after stroke

Thanks for asking! David Farmer improving after stroke

Jim Harris

Updating you on the condition of our friend and co-worker David Farmer, who suffered a stroke Thursday night, we can tell you that David’s condition continues to improve.

After suffering the stroke Thursday, David was taken to Methodist Medical Center for treatment. He and his family have expressed their gratitude for the emergency responders and the staff at Methodist, as his recovery has been rapid.

After briefly losing the ability to speak and the use of his right side, his son tells us that he is speaking again and has most of the use of his right side back.

He has improved so much since Thursday night, in fact, that he could be released from the hospital any day now.

Please keep David Farmer and his family in your thoughts and prayers as he continues to heal and recuperate.

