Teresa Ann Spradlin age 58 of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, July 25, 2017 at her home in Clinton. Teresa adored her grandkids and loved spending time with them. She loved her job a Methodist Medical Center where she worked in registration for nearly 20 years. Teresa had a good sense of humor and was fun to be around. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Cooper; sister, Sheryl Bueno, and grandson, Cody Bolton.

Teresa is survived by her husband of 35 years, Gary Spradlin of Clinton, TN; daughters, Kasie Moore & husband Justin of Halls, TN and Angela Slover of LaFollette, TN; brother, Kenny Cooper and sister, Lora Cooper both of Waco, TX; grandchildren, Julian Headrick, Connor Moore, Shelby Moore, and Olivia Moore. Teresa’s family would like to give a special thanks to all her friends at Methodist Medical Center and Covenant Hospice.

Teresa’s family will receive her friends on Friday, July 28, 2017 from 5:00pm – 7:00pm at Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with her funeral service immediately following at 7:00pm with Billy W. Moore officiating. Teresa’s interment will be private. Jones Mortuary of Clinton in charge of arrangements.

